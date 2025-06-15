Russia Pulls Citizens From Iran, Halts Tehran Consular Activity

Russia said Sunday it had evacuated several of its citizens from Iran and halted activity at its Tehran consulate after Israeli attacks on the country sparked retaliatory missile fire towards Israel.

“Due to the current situation, the consular service of the embassy is temporarily suspending its activities. The resumption of consular services will be announced later,” the Russian embassy in Tehran said on Telegram.

Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova said musicians from the Tchaikovsky Grand Symphony Orchestra were evacuated from Iran.

“The musicians crossed the Azerbaijani border. Yesterday (Saturday), Fyodor Bondarchuk's film crew left Iran via the same route,” she said on Telegram, referring to the Russian director and actor.

Russia’s civil aviation authority ordered airlines to suspend flights to Iran and Israel and avoid their airspace — along with the airspace of Jordan and Iraq — until at least June 26, following official travel warnings issued Friday.

Israel launched unprecedented strikes on Iran's military and nuclear facilities early Friday, saying it aimed to stop Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Iran has responded with multiple missile salvos targeting Israel.

President Vladimir Putin, who maintains ties with both Iran and Israel, condemned Israel's strikes and warned of a “dangerous escalation” in the Middle East.