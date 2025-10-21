Singing These Songs in Russia Could Land You in Jail

A group of young street musicians from St. Petersburg was jailed for nearly two weeks after performing songs by exiled anti-war musicians on the streets of their hometown.

Vocalist Diana Loginova (Naoko), drummer Alexander Orlov and guitarist Vladislav Leontyev, who perform together as Stoptime, rose to viral fame this fall with their performances of popular anti-Putin and anti-war anthems that are effectively banned under wartime censorship laws.

While the three bandmates were jailed 12 to 13 days each for unlawfully organizing a public gathering, Loginova faces two additional charges of “discrediting” the Russian army, which could lead to criminal prosecution.

Here is a closer look at some of the songs that Stoptime has covered that may have contributed to their arrest:

Loginova faces an administrative charge of “discrediting” the Russian army with Stoptime’s performance of Noize MC’s “Svetlaya Polosa,” the St. Petersburg courts’ press service said.

City police pointed to a social media post by Noize MC in which he referred to a Ukrainian listener who said they listened to the song during a drone attack on Kyiv.

“Thus, through both the song itself and the commentary regarding its release, [Noize MC] is forming a negative public assessment of Russia’s special military operation,” the police said.

Loginova disputed the police’s claims that she discredited the army in a statement to the court, the exiled Mediazona news website reported.

Observers were quick to note that the song’s lyrics do not directly address the war in Ukraine, the Russian military or Russia at all, instead using metaphors and abstractions to convey its message.

“But I believe that there will be a stripe of light

In this darkness, as hopeless as snow at the poles.

New stems will break through the ashes to the heavens.

Dew will glisten on the leaves in the rays of dawn.”



Monetochka’s song — a wistful ballad mourning her past life before the invasion of Ukraine and Russia’s wartime crackdown on culture prompted her to go into exile — went viral among anti-war emigres in 2024.

The song has been used in thousands of Instagram and TikTok videos showing footage of Russians’ pre-war memories, ranging from personal videos to clips of foreigners partying in Moscow during the 2018 FIFA World Cup and late opposition figures Alexei Navalny and Boris Nemtsov.

“It happened in Russia, which means it was a long time ago.

It happened in Russia, which means it was only a dream.

A dream cannot be stolen, it will stay with me.”