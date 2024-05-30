Russian Singer Monetochka's New Song Inspires Emigres to Share Pre-War Memories

A new song by Russian pop star Monetochka is inspiring Russians to share videos on social media that show what life was like before the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Hundreds of thousands of Russians, including politicians, activists, journalists and artists, have moved abroad since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which has killed thousands of Ukrainians and Russians, sparked a sweeping crackdown on dissent and isolated Russia from the West.

“It Happened in Russia,” the first song on Monetochka’s new album “Prayers. Anecdotes. Toasts,” has gone viral among anti-war emigres since its release last week.

The song’s chorus says: “It happened in Russia, which means it was a long time ago.”

“It happened in Russia, which means it was only a dream. A dream cannot be stolen, it will stay with me,” the lyrics continue.