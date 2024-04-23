Russia Creates Book Censorship Body – Vedomosti

A union of leading Russian publishers and libraries has created an advisory body that would evaluate books for their compliance with the country’s increasingly repressive legislation, the Vedomosti business daily reported Tuesday.

The Russian Book Union’s so-called expert center will issue recommendations on individual books, but leave the final decision to pull the books from sale up to the publishers, according to Vedomosti.

The expert center’s recommendations have already led AST, one of Russia’s largest publishers, to announce Monday that it would suspend sales of three books by U.S. authors James Baldwin and Michael Cunningham, as well as the Russian postmodern writer Vladimir Sorokin, for allegedly containing “LGBT propaganda,” which is outlawed in Russia.