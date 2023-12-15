Russian Bookstores, Publishing House Ban Books by Prominent Writers Over Anti-War Statements

One of Russia’s leading publishing houses, AST, has suspended the printing and sale of books by Russian poet, journalist and prose writer Dmitry Bykov and Russian-Georgian writer Boris Akunin over their anti-war views, it announced Friday.

“Public statements made by these writers — which caused a widespread public outcry — require legal assessment. Publication and shipment of [their] books won’t resume until this situation is clarified,” AST’s Director General Pavel Grishkov was quoted as saying on the publisher’s official website.

Booksellers Chitay Gorod and Bukvoed, as well as e-book library LitRes, also suspended sales of all books by the authors and are currently in the process of removing them from store shelves countrywide.

“A request was sent to the publishing house and independent lawyers to [conduct] a legal assessment of the situation,” Chitay Gorod announced.

Neither AST nor the retail outlet Chitay Gorod associated with it specified which statements prompted the decision, though both Akunin and Bykov have repeatedly spoken out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.