Orwell’s '1984' Named Most-Stolen Book in Russia in 2023

George Orwell’s “1984” has earned the distinction of being the most stolen book from the shelves of Russia's Chitai-Gorod bookstore chain in 2023.

The dystopian classic, which was stolen from Chitai-Gorod stores 460 times, was also among the top 10 most-purchased books from the chain this year, the company said in a press release cited by the RBC news website.

In “1984,” the totalitarian government uses surveillance, propaganda and paradoxical slogans like “War is Peace, Freedom is Slavery, and Ignorance is Strength” to maintain control over the population.

Masha Karp, author of the book “George Orwell and Russia,” has likened the novel’s fictional nation of Oceania to wartime Russia, where “the word ‘war’ was instantly banned and ordered to be replaced, on pain of prosecution, by the phrase ‘a special military operation’.”