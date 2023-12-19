Russian Publisher Raided for Selling Books By Renowned Writer on 'Extremists and Terrorists' List

Russian investigators raided the Zakharov publishing house Tuesday after it refused to pull the books of Russian-Georgian writer Boris Akunin, who this week was added to the country’s “extremists and terrorists” registry, from sale.

“The Investigative Committee wants all the documents we possess — contracts, payments, everything — linked to Boris Akunin,” Irina Bogat, the Moscow-based publishing house’s director, told The Moscow Times.

“We're the only publishing house that hasn't issued a statement or announced the removal of his books from our website.”

Akunin, whose real name is Grigory Chkhartishvili, was added to state financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring’s list of “extremists and terrorists” on Monday.

Only one employee was at the publishing house’s office at the time of the raid, Bogat told The Moscow Times. When the employee asked to take a photo of the search warrant, she was not permitted to do so and her phone was confiscated, Bogat said.

Akunin, 67, lives in the U.K. He has publicly condemned the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine and is a co-founder of the TrueRussia Foundation, which helps people affected by the invasion.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said Monday it had opened a criminal case against Akunin on charges of “justifying terrorism” and spreading “fake news” about the Russian military.