Russia Adds Prominent Writer Akunin to 'Extremists and Terrorists' Registry

Russian-Georgian writer Boris Akunin (Grigory Chkhartishvili) has been added to state financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring’s list of “extremists and terrorists,” the independent Mediazona news website reported Monday.

Akunin, 67, who lives in the U.K., has publicly condemned the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine and is a co-founder of the TrueRussia Foundation, which helps people affected by the invasion.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, announced later that it planned to issue a search warrant for Akunin on charges of “justifying terrorism” and spreading “fake news” about the Russian military.

The crimes carry maximum punishments of seven and 15 years in prison, respectively.

Last week, the prominent Russian publishing house AST halted the printing and sale of Akunin’s books, citing the need for legal evaluation of his public statements, which were met with “widespread public outcry.”

“Publication and shipment of books won’t resume until this situation is clarified,” AST’s Director General Pavel Grishkov said.

Booksellers Molodaya Gvardiya, Chitay Gorod and Bukvoed have also suspended sales of Akunin’s books.