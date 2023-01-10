First Probe Opened Into Breach of Russia’s New ‘LGBT Propaganda’ Law

Russia’s Interior Ministry has opened its first investigation into a breach of the recently expanded law against so-called "LGBT propaganda," State Duma Deputy Alexander Khinshteyn announced on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

President Vladimir Putin signed a series of amendments to Russia’s existing anti-LGBT legislation into law in November, making any promotion of "non-traditional sexual relations" to either minors or adults punishable with a fine of up to 5 million rubles ($82,500).

The first investigation targets Popcorn Books, an independent publisher based in Moscow that had a recent bestseller with the highly popular novel "Summer in a Pioneer Tie," which centers on a relationship unfolding in a Soviet summer camp between a teenage pioneer and a camp counselor.

"This publishing house has played a leading role in promoting LGBT literature in Russia," Khinshteyn said on Telegram, adding that he had submitted multiple requests for Popcorn Books to be investigated by the authorities in the past.