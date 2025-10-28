St. Petersburg Street Singer Fined Over ‘Foreign Agent’ Song

A court in St. Petersburg fined 18-year-old street performer Diana Loginova 30,000 rubles ($375) on Tuesday for discrediting the Russian military after she performed an anti-war song by an artist labeled a “foreign agent.”
The Leninsky District Court found Loginova guilty over her street performance of exiled musician Monetochka’s unreleased song “Ty Soldat” (“You’re a Soldier”), which describes the emotional scars of war but makes no reference to Russia or the military.
“My activity as a street musician is aimed at sharing music I love,” Loginova, known by her stage name Naoko, told the court.
She denied her guilt and disputed the characterization that her performance carried “political goals.”
Loginova’s lawyer argued that police failed to specify which lyrics were deemed offensive, saying the case lacked any evidence of intent or political messaging.
Supporters and journalists packed the courtroom and applauded as Loginova appeared smiling but visibly tired after nearly two weeks in detention.
Loginova, the vocalist for the street trio Stoptime, was arrested earlier this month along with guitarist Alexander Orlov and drummer Vladislav. The three were sentenced to 12-13 days in jail for organizing an unauthorized public gathering.
After serving his sentence, Orlov was detained again earlier on Tuesday and handed a new administrative charge under the same article on unlawful assembly.
He was kept at the police station for further questioning.
