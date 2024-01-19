Russia Seeks 28-Year Sentence for Woman Accused of Killing Pro-War Blogger

The prosecutors also requested St. Petersburg’s military court to sentence Dmitry Kasintsev to one year and 10 months in prison on charges of harboring Trepova.

“The prosecutor asks the court to find Trepova guilty and sentence her to 28 years in a general-security prison colony with a fine of 800,000 rubles [$9,000],” St. Petersburg’s court system said on the Telegram messaging app.

Local resident Daria Trepova, 26, was witnessed handing Tatarsky a golden bust of himself, which exploded minutes later. Trepova, who was accused of assassinating Tatarsky on orders from Ukraine, denied knowing that she was carrying an explosive device.

Tatarsky, a former bank robber and pro-war Ukrainian rebel, was assassinated while speaking at an April 2023 event at a St. Petersburg cafe frequented by pro-war activists and ultranationalists.

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.