Putin Says Sarmat Nuclear Missile ’Not Yet Deployed,’ Walking Back Past Claims

President Vladimir Putin admitted on Wednesday that Russia’s new intercontinental ballistic missile, the RS-28 Sarmat, is not yet on combat duty, but vowed that it would be deployed “soon.”

“It’s not yet deployed, but it will be soon,” Putin told wounded soldiers at a military hospital in Moscow.

The Sarmat, nicknamed “Satan 2” by Western analysts, is capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads and is among Russia's next-generation missiles which Putin has described as “invincible.”

Russia’s space agency Roscosmos said in 2023 that the Sarmat was operational and ready for combat duty after Putin first unveiled it in 2018.

“There’s nothing like it in the world,” he told the wounded soldiers Wednesday.

The missile’s testing record remains questionable.