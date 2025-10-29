Putin Defies Trump With Second Nuclear Weapons Test in Days

Russia has successfully tested a nuclear-capable, nuclear-powered underwater drone, President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday, defying U.S. President Donald Trump's warnings with Moscow's second test of a new nuclear weapons system in just a few days.

Putin on Sunday oversaw a test of another advanced nuclear-capable weapon — the Burevestnik cruise missile, which he said had an "unlimited range." Trump called that exercise not "appropriate."

"Yesterday, another test was conducted for another prospective system — the unmanned underwater device 'Poseidon,' also equipped with a nuclear power unit," Putin said in televised remarks while visiting a military hospital treating Russian soldiers wounded in Ukraine.

The Russian leader said there was "no way to intercept" the drone torpedo, which, according to Putin, can travel at a speed higher than conventional submarines and reach any continent in the world.

Putin said no country could match Poseidon's speed and diving depth, adding, "it is unlikely that anything similar will appear in the near future."