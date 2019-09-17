Support The Moscow Times!
Putin Proposes Russian Weapons for Saudi Arabia After Oil Industry Attacks

By Reuters
ZUMA / TASS

Russia is ready to help Saudi Arabia following attacks on the Saudi oil industry if needed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with leaders of Turkey and Iran in Ankara on Monday, and proposed Russian weapons for purchase.

"We are ready to provide respective assistance to Saudi Arabia, and it would be enough for the political leadership of Saudi Arabia to make a wise government decision — as the leaders of Iran did in their time by purchasing S-300 and as (Turkish) President (Tayyip) Erdogan did by purchasing the latest S-400 'Triumph' air defence systems from Russia," Putin said.

These Russian weapons would protect any infrastructure facilities of Saudi Arabia, he added.

