Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Says No Proof Iran Was Behind Saudi Oil Attacks

By Reuters
Hassan Rouhani and Vladimir Putin Kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that there was no evidence that Iran was responsible for an attack on Saudi oil infrastructure last month and that the United States had not presented any proof of Iran's role.

France tried to set up a meeting between the leaders of Iran and the United States after the attack but failed to because Tehran wants Washington to remove its sanctions, Putin said at an energy conference in Moscow.

"We condemn these (attacks) but we are against shifting the blame to Iran because there is no proof of that," Putin said, adding that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had personally told him Tehran had nothing to do with the attacks.

Last month's attack briefly reduced Saudi Arabia's oil output by half, causing a spike in oil prices, but Riyadh has been able to quickly restore production, calming the market.

Russia maintains close ties with both Iran and Saudi Arabia, and Putin on Wednesday credited the Moscow-Riyadh cooperation with stabilizing global energy prices.

Read more about: Saudi Arabia , Oil , Putin , Iran

Read more

'Triumph' for purchase

Putin Proposes Russian Weapons for Saudi Arabia After Oil Industry Attacks

These Russian weapons would protect any infrastructure facilities of Saudi Arabia, Putin said.
opinion
Vladimir Frolov

Putin Is Gunning for the Syrian Finish Line (Op-ed)

If Russia’s frantic peacemaking efforts fail, it will not be for lack of trying
opinion
Yury Barmin

What’s Behind the Saudi King’s Historic Visit to Russia (Op-ed)

Riyadh sees Russia as a resurgent global player who could fill the U.S. vacuum
Syria

Putin and the Ayatollah: A Bromance to Watch

Of all today’s political bromances, perhaps the most interesting is between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali...

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.