Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Signs Law Banning Officials From Using Foreign Words

kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed legislation that bans government officials from using foreign words in official documents and correspondence as well as while carrying out their duties.

"When using Russian as the state language of the Russian Federation, it is not allowed to use words and expressions that do not correspond to the norms of modern literary Russian language,” the law published Tuesday said.

The exception, according to the law, is the use of “foreign words which do not have widely used corresponding equivalents in Russian.”

A list of foreign words that can be used will be compiled by a government commission and will be published separately, the Kommersant business daily reported.

A number of Russian political figures vowed to protect the Russian language from Western influence due to what they called “Russophobia” and “attacks on everything connected with Russia."

Read more about: Putin

Read more

DIGGING UP THE PAST

Russia Summons Veterans to Help Drive Its New Nazi War Crime Investigations

Research is extending beyond the archives in probes observers say reflect a newfound interest in World War II and how the world remembers it.
rapid roll-out

Putin Orders Mass Coronavirus Vaccination in Russia ‘Next Week’

Doctors and teachers will be first in line to receive the country's Sputnik V jab.
Struggle For Peace

Putin Urges Post-Soviet Allies to Support Embattled Armenian PM

Putin defended Pashinyan's agreement to a Moscow-brokered peace deal as the Armenian prime minister faces outrage at home.
hidden family

Investigation Claims to Uncover Putin’s Extramarital Daughter

Her mother owns $100 million in assets as well as a share in Rossiya Bank, which is connected to Russia’s political elite.