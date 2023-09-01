Russia Deploys Sarmat ICBM for Combat Duty

A strategic next-generation missile that Russian President Vladimir Putin once described as “invincible” has been deployed for combat duty, the head of state space agency Roscosmos said Friday.

The Kremlin had previously stated that the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile would be ready for combat duty by the end of 2022, according to the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

But the deadline passed, and in June, Putin said that the new missile system would be deployed for combat duty “soon,” without naming a specific date.

Roscosmos general director Yuri Borisov said Friday that “the Sarmat strategic complex has been put on combat duty,” as quoted by RIA Novosti.