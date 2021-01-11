Gorbachev Expects Biden to Extend U.S.-Russia Arms Curbs

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev said on Monday he expected U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to extend a landmark arms agreement with Russia and urged the two sides deepen arms reductions.

The New START Treaty is the Cold War rivals' last remaining nuclear reduction pact and is set to expire Feb. 5.

The fate of the accord is hanging in the balance with tensions between Moscow and Washington at a fever pitch over hacking allegations and the threat of a new White House administration taking a tougher stance on Russia.

While Biden has signalled support for a five-year renewal of the treaty, the former Soviet leader said in an interview that such a move would be "only the first step."

"We need to negotiate further reductions," Gorbachev told state-run news agency RIA Novosti.