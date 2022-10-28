Russians Buy Up Iodine Tablets Amid Heightened Nuclear Rhetoric

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s veiled threats to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine have hugely increased demand for iodine pills in Russia, the RBC news website reported Thursday.

Potassium iodide sales in Russian pharmacies have risen by 150% since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, RBC cited the pharmaceutical marketing agency DSM Group as saying.

In total, over 850,000 packets of potassium iodide worth some 115.2 million rubles ($1.88 million) were sold in Russia between January and October.

The chemical compound is used in the event of exposure to radiation and works by blocking the thyroid gland from absorbing the radioactive iodine typically released in a nuclear emergency.

Yandex recorded a sevenfold increase in inquiries for potassium iodide in September. Other drugs that mitigate the effects of radiation saw similar growth compared with September 2021.