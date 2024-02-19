Russia Returns 11 Children to Ukraine After Qatari Mediation

Eleven Ukrainian children left Russia for Ukraine on Monday to be reunited with their families, the latest transfer between the warring sides under a Qatari-mediated scheme.

"This is the largest group of children in our family reunification activities, which we’re carrying out on behalf of the Russian president," Russia’s presidential commissioner for children’s rights Maria Lvova-Belova wrote on the messaging app Telegram.

Kyiv has said that around 20,000 children have been forced to move to Russia since Moscow invaded in February 2022, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky calling the transfers "a genocide."

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Lvova-Belova in March 2023, accusing them of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children.