Russia-Linked Figures Move to Help Romanian Mercenary Accused of Coup Plot – The Guardian

Two Russia-linked figures are trying to prevent the extradition of Romanian-French mercenary Horațiu Potra, who is being held in Dubai on charges of plotting a coup in Romania, The Guardian reported Wednesday.

Potra, a former French Foreign Legion soldier and founder of private military firms active in Africa, was detained at Dubai International Airport on Sept. 24 while preparing to fly to Moscow.

Romanian prosecutors accuse him of planning to overthrow the government and install far-right politician Călin Georgescu, whose 2024 election victory was annulled by the Constitutional Court amid allegations of Russian interference.