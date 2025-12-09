Kursk Protest Leader Detained, Released After Questioning

Authorities in the southwestern Kursk region detained and hours later released one of the displaced residents who protested the end of state support payments, media reported Tuesday.

According to Pepel Kursk, Alyona Liskova was among 200 people who gathered Monday to urge local officials to continue monthly payments of 65,000 rubles ($800) as compensation for damage to their homes during Ukraine’s invasion.

On Saturday, Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinshtein and First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said funds previously used for those payments would instead be redirected toward broader recovery and development efforts starting in January.

Pepel reported that Liskova was the protest leader who addressed Governor Khinshtein and President Vladimir Putin on behalf of the displaced residents at Monday’s protest.

Police detained Liskova sometime early Tuesday, Pepel wrote on its Telegram channel before noon Moscow time.

At around 3:30 p.m. Moscow time, Pepel reported that Liskova was released, and said that police officers “had a conversation” with her, without pressing any charges.