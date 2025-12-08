Displaced Kursk Residents Protest End of State Support Payments

A group of residents in the southwestern Kursk region on Monday organized a protest in response to the regional government’s recent decision to end monthly compensation payments for those whose homes were badly damaged during Ukraine’s incursion.

Since February, displaced residents in the region have received monthly payments of 65,000 rubles ($800), along with other support measures.

On Saturday, Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinshtein and First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said funds previously used for those payments would instead be redirected toward broader recovery and development efforts starting in January.

“We need to give the regional economy a new impulse,” Khinshtein wrote in a message on Telegram.