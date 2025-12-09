Russian Military Cargo Plane Crashes East of Moscow

A Russian military cargo plane crashed Tuesday during a test flight in the Ivanovo region, the Defense Ministry reported.
According to the state-run TASS news agency, seven people were on board the cargo plane, which was in the middle of a test flight after undergoing repairs, at the time of the crash. Their condition remains unclear.
“Today in the Ivanovo region, during a test flight following repairs, an AN-22 military transport aircraft crashed,” state media quoted the Defense Ministry as saying in a statement.
“The plane went down in an uninhabited area,” it added.
Search crews have been deployed and an investigation opened into the accident, according to the Defense Ministry.
The Ivanovo region is located around 200 kilometers (125 miles) east of Moscow.
There was no suggestion that the incident was connected to Russia’s war in Ukraine or any accusations of involvement by Kyiv.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.