Russian Military Cargo Plane Crashes East of Moscow

By AFP
Alan Wilson (CC BY-SA 2.0)

A Russian military cargo plane crashed Tuesday during a test flight in the Ivanovo region, the Defense Ministry reported.

According to the state-run TASS news agency, seven people were on board the cargo plane, which was in the middle of a test flight after undergoing repairs, at the time of the crash. Their condition remains unclear.

“Today in the Ivanovo region, during a test flight following repairs, an AN-22 military transport aircraft crashed,” state media quoted the Defense Ministry as saying in a statement.

“The plane went down in an uninhabited area,” it added.

Search crews have been deployed and an investigation opened into the accident, according to the Defense Ministry.

The Ivanovo region is located around 200 kilometers (125 miles) east of Moscow.

There was no suggestion that the incident was connected to Russia’s war in Ukraine or any accusations of involvement by Kyiv.

