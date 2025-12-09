India Explores Deepening Defense Co-Production With Russia – Reuters

India is considering expanding joint defense ventures with Russia as it reassesses its arms procurement strategy, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

A delegation of Indian defense-industry officials visited Moscow on Oct. 29-30, the first such trip since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported.

At least six senior executives from major Indian state and private firms as well as drone and military-AI startups took part in the talks, Reuters' sources said.

Discussions reportedly covered the production of spare parts for MiG-29 fighter jets and Russian air-defense systems. Russia also proposed setting up facilities in India to develop equipment that could later be exported to Moscow.

Following President Vladimir Putin’s Dec. 5 visit to New Delhi, both countries said they would shift their defense partnership "to joint research and development, co-development and co-production of advanced defense technology and systems."