India Explores Deepening Defense Co-Production With Russia – Reuters

India is considering expanding joint defense ventures with Russia as it reassesses its arms procurement strategy, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing three sources familiar with the matter.
A delegation of Indian defense-industry officials visited Moscow on Oct. 29-30, the first such trip since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported.
At least six senior executives from major Indian state and private firms as well as drone and military-AI startups took part in the talks, Reuters' sources said.
Discussions reportedly covered the production of spare parts for MiG-29 fighter jets and Russian air-defense systems. Russia also proposed setting up facilities in India to develop equipment that could later be exported to Moscow.
Following President Vladimir Putin’s Dec. 5 visit to New Delhi, both countries said they would shift their defense partnership "to joint research and development, co-development and co-production of advanced defense technology and systems."
Executives present included a senior official from Bharat Forge, which supplies components for rockets and artillery.
Adani Defense and Aerospace CEO Ashish Rajvanshi also attended along with a representative of the Society of Indian Defense Manufacturers, Reuters' sources said.
Adani Group denied any involvement. India’s Defense Ministry and other companies did not comment.
One Indian executive told Reuters that companies were wary of expanding cooperation with Russia due to the risk of secondary sanctions, which could also hinder existing or planned projects with Western firms.
Russia has long been a key supplier of arms to India, one of the world’s largest weapons importers. India has in recent years diversified suppliers and expanded domestic production.
India already co-produces missiles and Kalashnikov rifles with Russia, though delays in Russian deliveries of AK-203 assembly kits earlier forced New Delhi to buy 73,000 rifles from the U.S.
While Russia supplied 76% of India’s arms imports in 2009-13, this share fell to to 36% in 2019-23, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.