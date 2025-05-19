Kremlin Calls Romanian Presidential Election ‘Strange’ After Centrist Defeats Far-Right Rival

The Kremlin on Monday cast doubt on the results of Romania’s presidential election, where a pro-EU centrist defeated a far-right rival and self-professed Trump admirer.
“The elections were strange, to say the least,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on the vote.
Bucharest Mayor Nicușor Dan won Sunday’s tense runoff, defeating nationalist candidate George Simion in a race seen as crucial for the EU and NATO member state that borders war-torn Ukraine.
Telegram founder Pavel Durov on Sunday accused French intelligence chief Nicolas Lerner of pressuring him to ban conservative Romanian accounts ahead of the vote, a claim that Romania’s government linked to a viral disinformation campaign with alleged Russian fingerprints.
France’s foreign intelligence agency also “strongly” refuted Durov’s claims.
Former far-right frontrunner, Călin Georgescu, was barred from Sunday’s vote after Romania’s Constitutional Court annulled last December’s results. Authorities suspect Georgescu of ties to Russia, which both he and the Kremlin deny.
“We know the story of the candidate who had the best chance and who was simply removed from the race without [Romanian authorities] even bothering to come up with a reason,” Peskov said, calling Dan’s victory one that occurred “in the absence of the favorite.”
AFP contributed reporting.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.