Kremlin Handpicks Putin’s 2024 Election Opponents – Meduza

The Kremlin has begun handpicking the challengers to President Vladimir Putin’s re-election bid next spring, Russia’s independent news website Meduza reported Monday, citing two anonymous sources close to the Presidential Administration.

So far, the Kremlin has approved Communist Party mainstay Gennady Zyuganov, 79, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party Leonid Slutsky, 55, as “safe” candidates that would ensure Putin’s high margin of victory amid Russia's costly war in Ukraine.

“No dark horses [on March 17, 2024, when Russia’s presidential election is scheduled to take place],” one of the Kremlin sources told Meduza.

Putin’s old age poses a key challenge to Kremlin efforts to win an 80% vote share and 70% turnout, the outlet said, noting that surveys show his age as one of the top things Russians dislike about him.