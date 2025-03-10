Romanian Presidential Hopeful with Suspected Moscow Ties Blocked from Election Re-Run

Romanian far-right presidential frontrunner Calin Georgescu has been blocked from running in the May re-run of the country’s presidential election, the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) announced Sunday. The removal of Georgescu, who Romanian authorities suspect of having ties to Russia, from the ballot comes after months of speculation following the Constitutional Court’s controversial decision to annul the Romanian election in December 2024. Last month, Georgescu was stopped by police on his way to apply for candidacy and indicted on charges related to “incitement to actions against the constitutional order.” This comes shortly after U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance’s speech in Munich which criticized the election’s annulment, declaring it a violation of free speech. Georgescu has called it “a political case.” The 62-year-old former agriculturist sent shockwaves across the country in November 2024 when the independent candidate who is known for believing conspiracy theories such as denying the moon landing, won 23% of the vote in the first round of Romania’s presidential election, advancing to a runoff against the Save Romania Union (USR) party candidate Elena Lasconi. The recount of the 9.4 million votes cast in the first round in December invited mocking public remarks from Russian President Vladimir Putin. "One candidate did not please the authorities, and they decided to repeat the vote count," Putin said. The election was annulled soon after, two days before the final round was set to take place on the grounds of undeclared financing associated with Georgescu, who incorrectly claimed he had zero financing, and suspected foreign interference.

Georgescu supporters protest after Romania's electoral body rejected his candidacy in the presidential election rerun in Bucharest. Andreea Alexandru / AP / TASS

USR party leader Lasconi on Monday lashed out against what he called a lack of transparency regarding Sunday’s decision to pull Georgescu from the re-run vote. “The BEC must urgently come up with explanations… there is no legal argument on the table for this candidacy to be rejected,” Lasconi wrote on X. Investigations into Georgescu’s possible ties to Russia have intensified in recent weeks. This month, the foreign ministry declared Russia’s military attaché to Romania Viktor Makovskiy and his deputy Yevgeni Ignatiev personae non grata. Ignatiev’s name reportedly appears in documents connected to Georgescu. “Even if he was being funded or supported by Russia, I would support Georgescu, though I was never a Russia lover,” 43-year-old Florin from Romania’s city of Cluj-Napoca told The Moscow Times. Florin has been following Georgescu and like-minded politicians including Romania’s Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) party since 2020. “We, Romanians, want a change very badly because we realized that all the parties that were governing us since 1989 were playing an ugly theatrical show that made our lives worse,” he added. Before Sunday’s decision, Georgescu had been polling at 41%. “I am very disappointed, not because Georgescu is not able to participate but because our biggest fear has been revealed as a disappointing truth: there is no democracy. It doesn't make sense to vote,” Florin said after Georgescu was blocked from the ballot. While Romania’s Constitutional Court declassified some evidence suggesting Russian involvement in the December election, critical elements remain unknown, fueling public skepticism and distrust in the government. A declassified Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) report confirmed that a TikTok campaign worth more than $1 million was funded by a "non-state actor" to influence Romania’s elections. "The candidate also benefited from preferential treatment on social media platforms, which had the effect of distorting the manifestation of voters' will," the document said. The European Parliament, in response to the election fiasco last winter, summoned Tiktok’s CEO, who acknowledged removing a "cluster" of accounts violating election policies. The company confirmed that many had "pro-Russia" leanings but did not disclose further details.