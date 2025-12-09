Russian Soldiers Returning From Ukraine Linked to Over 1K Killings and Injuries Inside Russia

Russian soldiers returning from the war in Ukraine have killed or injured more than 1,000 people inside Russia since the invasion began nearly four years ago, according to a review of court rulings by the exiled news outlet Vyorstka published Tuesday.

At least 551 people died in incidents involving veterans of the so-called “special military operation,” Vyorstka reported.

Of those, 274 were murdered, 163 died after suffering severe bodily harm, 78 were killed in road accidents and another 36 died in other criminal cases, including drug-related offenses.

More than half of those killed, 163 people, died at the hands of former prisoners who had fought in Ukraine.

A further 465 people were seriously injured but survived, with many sustaining permanent disabilities.

Former inmates again accounted for more than half of the victims at 252 cases.

Most incidents stemmed from domestic disputes, about half of which involved alcohol or drugs. In many cases, the victims were relatives or acquaintances of the perpetrators.