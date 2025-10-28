Russia’s Central Bank Chief Forecasts Rate Cuts Through 2026

The Russian Central Bank will continue cutting interest rates throughout 2026, as the regulator seeks to rein in inflation without stalling economic growth, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said Tuesday.

“Since June, we’ve lowered the key rate by 4.5 percentage points, and we forecast that the easing cycle will extend through all of next year,” Nabiullina told State Duma lawmakers.

The rate currently stands at 16.5% following four consecutive cuts since June.

Nabiullina cautioned that any premature or aggressive easing could “undo progress made against inflation” and force policymakers to raise rates again to tamp down a rapid rebound in demand.

“What could hurt the economy most is if demand surges before supply catches up,” she said at a joint finance, budget and economy committee meeting.

The Central Bank expects inflation to remain elevated at up to 5% next year before slowing to the target level of 4% in the second half of 2026.

Nabiullina said the regulator sees “significant room” for further rate cuts if inflation continues to decline steadily toward the 4% target.