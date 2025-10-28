2 Killed, Over 20 Injured in Floating Crane Collapse in Annexed Sevastopol

Two people were killed and more than 20 injured after a floating crane capsized in annexed Sevastopol’s southern bay, the city’s Moscow-installed Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said Monday.
The victims were identified as an electromechanic and a sailor.
The accident happened during maintenance work at the Sevastopol Marine Plant when “an abnormal situation” caused the vessel to overturn, Razvozhayev said. Seven of the injured were hospitalized, he added.
A special commission will investigate the cause of the incident.
Russia’s Investigative Committee for Crimea and Sevastopol has opened a criminal case relating to safety violations in maritime transport that resulted in multiple deaths.
Investigators said the collapse occurred during tests of the crane’s lifting mechanism, which had not yet been put into service.
The Ukrainian media outlet Krymsky Veter reported that the vessel involved was the heavy floating crane PK-700 Grigory Prosyankin, which was laid down in November 2018.
In 2023, reports said the hull was to be cut into sections and transported via inland waterways to Severodvinsk for completion at the Sevmash shipyard after the Sevastopol Marine Plant was unable to finish construction on its own.
Local outlet Forpost reported that the Grigory Prosyankin was originally scheduled for delivery by the end of 2020, but the project was frozen due to financing problems.
The crane had been intended for use in the construction of nuclear submarines and the repair of large surface vessels at Sevmash.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.