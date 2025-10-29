Death Toll in Russian Artillery Ammo Plant Blast Rises to 23

The death toll from a blast at a military factory in central Russia’s Chelyabinsk region earlier this month has risen to 23, authorities said Wednesday after completing search and rescue operations.
Officials have not said what caused the October 22 blast in the city of Kopeysk, but have opened an investigation into industrial safety violations.
“The final list of victims of the tragedy includes 23 people,” the regional government said on Telegram, changing their earlier toll of 13 dead and 10 missing.
Social media videos showed a fireball erupting into the night sky at the Plastmass plant, which produces explosives, including for the Russian army.
The explosion levelled one of the plant's buildings. Rescuers spent a week searching through the rubble for survivors and bodies.
Investigators pushed back against reports that it was caused by a Ukrainian drone attack.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.