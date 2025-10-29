Death Toll in Russian Artillery Ammo Plant Blast Rises to 23

The death toll from a blast at a military factory in central Russia’s Chelyabinsk region earlier this month has risen to 23, authorities said Wednesday after completing search and rescue operations.

Officials have not said what caused the October 22 blast in the city of Kopeysk, but have opened an investigation into industrial safety violations.

“The final list of victims of the tragedy includes 23 people,” the regional government said on Telegram, changing their earlier toll of 13 dead and 10 missing.

Social media videos showed a fireball erupting into the night sky at the Plastmass plant, which produces explosives, including for the Russian army.

The explosion levelled one of the plant's buildings. Rescuers spent a week searching through the rubble for survivors and bodies.

Investigators pushed back against reports that it was caused by a Ukrainian drone attack.