Chelyabinsk Teenager Jailed Nearly 10 Years for Murder That Sparked Anti-Roma Riots

A 17-year-old from the Chelyabinsk region was sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for a murder that triggered violent riots targeting the local Roma community last fall, Russian media reported Tuesday.

Yegor Yurchenko, who is deaf and nonverbal, was arrested in October on suspicion of killing 40-year-old taxi driver Yelena Sarafanova, who had been driving him home.

The murder sparked unrest in the town of Korkino, where residents attacked properties believed to belong to Romani families and clashed with riot police. Days later, the regional governor criticized local authorities for failing to prevent the violence, while federal investigators accused them of ignoring “longstanding concerns” about the Roma community’s alleged criminal activity.

In the weeks that followed, police conducted “crime prevention” raids in what they described as areas densely populated by people "prone to illegal activities." Officers seized weapons and issued military draft notices during the operations.