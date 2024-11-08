Russian Police Target Romani Community in Fresh Raids, Seizing Weapons and Issuing Draft Notices

Russian law enforcement officers seized weapons and handed out military summons to Roma amid a fresh wave of police raids in the Chelyabinsk region, where a murder last month ignited long-simmering ethnic tensions and sparked local reprisals against the local Romani community.

Chelyabinsk region police have carried out at least six “crime prevention” raids over the past three weeks, according to the news outlet 7x7. Nadezda Demeter, who serves as regional head of Russia’s largest Romani diaspora organization, slammed the ongoing police raids this week, describing the crackdown as collective punishment against Roma.

Police officers, Federal Security Service (FSB) agents and National Guard soldiers conducted checks of 70 people at 15 separate addresses in the town of Troitsk, according to an Interior Ministry statement published Friday. An accompanying video showed men in uniform entering private homes, where male residents were shown standing or lying with hands behind their backs.

Troitsk was characterized as “a densely populated area of persons prone to illegal activities.” The Chelyabinsk region news website Kurs Dela reported that those targeted in the raids were Roma.