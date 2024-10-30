Chelyabinsk Region Official Resigns After Murder Sparks Ethnic Clashes

The head of Chelyabinsk region’s Korkino district announced her resignation Wednesday amid mounting criticism from regional authorities over ethnic unrest that erupted following a local woman's murder.

On Thursday night, enraged residents in the town of Korkino gathered outside homes believed to belong to Romani families, damaging property and clashing with riot police. About 40 people were charged with petty hooliganism in connection with the unrest, and a man was arrested for allegedly firing on the crowd from his home.

The unrest was fueled by rumors that two Romani men had fatally stabbed a woman. Local media initially identified her as Yelena Sarafanova, a mother of two and taxi driver, while regional authorities named her Yelena Manzhosova.

Chelyabinsk region Governor Alexei Teksler reprimanded Korkino officials on Saturday for “failing to identify an ethnic conflict.”