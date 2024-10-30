Support The Moscow Times!
Chelyabinsk Region Official Resigns After Murder Sparks Ethnic Clashes

Natalya Loschinina at the grave of murdered cab driver Yelena Manzhosova. t.me/glavakorkino

The head of Chelyabinsk region’s Korkino district announced her resignation Wednesday amid mounting criticism from regional authorities over ethnic unrest that erupted following a local woman's murder.

On Thursday night, enraged residents in the town of Korkino gathered outside homes believed to belong to Romani families, damaging property and clashing with riot police. About 40 people were charged with petty hooliganism in connection with the unrest, and a man was arrested for allegedly firing on the crowd from his home.

The unrest was fueled by rumors that two Romani men had fatally stabbed a woman. Local media initially identified her as Yelena Sarafanova, a mother of two and taxi driver, while regional authorities named her Yelena Manzhosova.

Chelyabinsk region Governor Alexei Teksler reprimanded Korkino officials on Saturday for “failing to identify an ethnic conflict.”

Natalia Loshchinina, head of the Korkino district where the incident occurred, stated that her administration had addressed residents’ complaints about Romani neighbors since 2019.

“Nevertheless, since unrest occurred and people doubted the perpetrator would face justice, our efforts were insufficient,” Loshchinina wrote on Telegram, referring to a 17-year-old male who was arrested on suspicion of murdering Manzhosova.

“As district head, I take full responsibility and have decided to resign,” she added, noting she informed Governor Teksler and her deputies.

On Sunday, police detained around 20 Roma for “crime prevention talks” after tensions flared. Officials later reported that 30 Roma were charged with traffic violations and “disturbing the peace” in the nearby town of Troitsk.

Korkino’s police chief was dismissed the day after the clashes began.

