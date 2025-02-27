Executive at Russian Pasta Maker Makfa Arrested on Bribery Charges – Reports

The purchasing director of Russia’s nationalized pasta manufacturer Makfa was arrested on suspicion of bribery, Russian news agencies reported Thursday, citing anonymous law enforcement sources.

Vladlen Parshin was detained in the Chelyabinsk region, according to Interfax, TASS and RIA Novosti. No further details about the case were disclosed, while Makfa’s press service said Parshin’s arrest came as a “big surprise.”

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, were involved in the arrest, according to the regional news website 74.ru, which cited anonymous sources.

Parshin, a former police colonel, joined Makfa sometime in the mid-2010s after retiring from law enforcement, according to 74.ru’s profile of the executive.