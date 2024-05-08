Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Seizes Pasta Maker Makfa in Wartime Nationalization Sweep

Makfa pasta on display at a supermarket. Sergei Bulkin / TASS

A court in Russia’s Chelyabinsk region has ruled to hand over the assets of pasta manufacturer Makfa Group to the Russian state, the business news website RBC reported Wednesday.

Makfa’s seizure is the latest in what has been described as the Kremlin’s creeping drive of forced nationalizations since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which saw scores of foreign companies leave the country in response.

Chelyabinsk’s Central District Court granted a request from the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office to seize the pasta maker on accusations that its owners had broken anti-corruption laws by running the business while holding political office.

Makfa’s main beneficiaries are the former Chelyabinsk regional Governor Mikhail Yurevich, who is a suspect in a bribery case, and former regional lawmaker Vadim Belousov, who was convicted on the same charges in 2022. 

Yurevich and Belousov are believed to be living abroad while Makfa, which the business partners built together in the 1990s and 2000s, continues operating as one of Russia’s most recognized pasta brands. In 2023, Makfa Group reported a yearly revenue of 23.7 billion rubles ($257.26 million). 

According to RBC, the defendants had sought unsuccessfully to avoid a closed-door hearing by transferring the case to an arbitration court. They had also offered to buy back the company and spend 1 billion rubles ($12 million) a year on Russia’s war in Ukraine as part of a settlement deal.

“Makfa completely disagrees with the decision and intends to appeal it in the near future,” the company’s lawyer Pavel Khlyustov told RBC, adding that he “sees grounds” to challenge the verdict with Russia’s Constitutional Court.

After Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine, Russian authorities have sought to nationalize key assets in the country’s defense industry in a bid to command greater control over ramped-up military production. However, the sweep in asset seizures has increasingly targeted the civilian economy.

In March, the government took control of the country’s largest winemaker linked to an arrested billionaire whose business assets were confiscated earlier this year.

President Vladimir Putin has denied that Russia is witnessing concerted efforts to re-nationalize key parts of the economy.

Read more about: Business , Chelyabinsk

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

'de-privatization'

The Kremlin’s Creeping Nationalizations Hit Chelyabinsk Businesses

These seized assets are likely destined to be transferred to regime loyalists, analysts agreed. 
4 Min read
limited impact

Only 8.5% of Western Firms Have Left Russia – Study

Despite widespread outrage over Moscow's war in Ukraine, only a small number of Western companies have deserted Russia, according to a Swiss study. Researchers...
Cancel culture

Danone Plans to Withdraw From Most of its Business in Russia

French food giant Danone announced plans on Friday to transfer the control of its essential dairy and plant-based business in Russia, retaining only its...
Crackdown

U.S. Investor Calvey Detained in Moscow on Suspicion of Fraud

Michael Calvey is the founder and a senior partner at the Baring Vostok equity funds group.