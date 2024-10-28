Russian Police Raid Homes of Romani People After Ethnic Tensions Flare in Chelyabinsk Region

Police in Russia’s Chelyabinsk region detained around 20 Roma for “crime prevention talks” after ethnic tensions flared last week over a woman’s murder, local media reported Sunday.

Enraged residents in the town of Korkino gathered Thursday night outside homes believed to belong to Roma, where they damaged property and clashed with riot police. The unrest came amid rumors that two Romani men stabbed a woman to death.

At the time, local media identified the murdered woman as Yelena Sarafanova, a mother of two and a taxi driver. However, regional authorities referred to her by the name of Yelena Manzhosova.

Regional investigators arrested a 17-year-old in Korkino on suspicion of killing the woman, who had been driving him home as a passenger. Another male was also arrested as part of the ongoing murder investigation.