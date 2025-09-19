Magnitude 7.8 Earthquake Shakes Kamchatka Peninsula

A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Russia's far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula early Friday, rattling homes and briefly prompting a tsunami warning that was later lifted.

The quake hit around 128 kilometers (80 miles) east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the regional capital, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (six miles), according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Videos posted on Russian social media showed furniture and light fixtures shaking in homes, while others showed parked cars rocking back and forth on a street.

The local branch of Russia's state geophysical service gave a lower estimated magnitude of 7.4. It reported at least five aftershocks.