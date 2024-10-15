Russian Man Rescued After 2 Months Lost at Sea

Russian fishermen rescued a man who spent nearly 70 days adrift in the Pacific Ocean, law enforcement authorities in Far East Russia said Tuesday, adding that the man’s brother and nephew died at sea.

Mikhail Pichugin set sail with his brother Sergei and nephew Ilya from Russia’s Khabarovsk region in early August. The Khabarovsk region, located around 6,000 kilometers (3,728 miles) east of Moscow, lies on the coast of the Sea of Okhotsk.

Russian media reports, citing the man’s family, said the group went whale watching on the Shantar islands off the coast of the Khabarovsk region on Aug. 4 and was due to return on Aug. 9.

When the group failed to return from their trip, a search and rescue operation was launched, but rescuers could not find the boat they set sailed on, according to family members’ comments to the media.