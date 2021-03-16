Russian Journalists Air 'Silent Broadcasts' to Dodge Prosecution

Russian journalists in the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk have started airing “silent broadcasts” as a way to avoid prosecution, the U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty news outlet reported Monday.

The live-streams of protests without commentary follow the detentions of several journalists in recent months for “participation in unsanctioned rallies,” RFE/RL’s Siberian affiliate Sibir.Realii reported.

“Such coverage is our symbolic answer to the repressive environment faced by journalists," Tatyana Khlestunova, a reporter from the Prosto Gazeta (Just A Newspaper) outlet who was jailed for several days for her coverage, told Sibir.Realii.

Protesters in Khabarovsk have been taking to the streets in support of jailed ex-governor Sergei Furgal since last July, when he was arrested on charges of murder that allegedly took place over a decade ago.

Khlestunova added that the March 10 sentencing of a local Orthodox archpriest to 20 days in jail for publicly supporting the protesters was the last straw that prompted the journalists’ “silent broadcasts.”

Russia has labeled RFE/RL and its affiliates as “foreign agents.”