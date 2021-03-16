Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Journalists Air 'Silent Broadcasts' to Dodge Prosecution

Updated:
Protesters in Khabarovsk have been taking to the streets in support of jailed ex-governor Sergei Furgal since last July. Dmitry Morgulis / TASS

Russian journalists in the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk have started airing “silent broadcasts” as a way to avoid prosecution, the U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty news outlet reported Monday.

The live-streams of protests without commentary follow the detentions of several journalists in recent months for “participation in unsanctioned rallies,” RFE/RL’s Siberian affiliate Sibir.Realii reported. 

“Such coverage is our symbolic answer to the repressive environment faced by journalists," Tatyana Khlestunova, a reporter from the Prosto Gazeta (Just A Newspaper) outlet who was jailed for several days for her coverage, told Sibir.Realii.

Protesters in Khabarovsk have been taking to the streets in support of jailed ex-governor Sergei Furgal since last July, when he was arrested on charges of murder that allegedly took place over a decade ago. 

Khlestunova added that the March 10 sentencing of a local Orthodox archpriest to 20 days in jail for publicly supporting the protesters was the last straw that prompted the journalists’ “silent broadcasts.”

Russia has labeled RFE/RL and its affiliates as “foreign agents.”

Read more about: Khabarovsk , Far East , Journalists

Read more

Controversial prize

Russia Slams NYT for ‘Russophobia’ Following Pulitzer Prize Win

Meanwhile, Russia's Proekt outlet said The New York Times repeated its previous reporting without citing it.
fatal illness

Young Russian Journalist Dies From Coronavirus

Regional health authorities have been accused of allegedly withholding the news of her diagnosis.
threat from the west

‘Pro-Western’ Activists Posing as Journalists Are Infiltrating Russia’s Military, Defense Minister Claims

The defense minister didn’t specify which journalists or news organizations he was referring to.
Journalists

Journalist's Home Raided Over Five-Year-Old Social Media Posts

The home of a Russian journalist has been raided in connection with songs which she uploaded to her social media profile five years ago, the Gazeta news...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.