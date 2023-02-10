Russia Hands Popular Former Governor 22-Year Prison Sentence

A Russian court has sentenced Sergei Furgal, the former governor of the Khabarovsk region whose arrest sparked mass protests, to 22 years in a maximum-security prison for double murder, media reported Friday.

Judge Gennady Tsoi of the Moscow region’s Lyubertsy District Court handed the verdict after a jury found Furgal guilty of the charges, according to the Vedomosti business daily.

Three other defendants received prison sentences ranging from 9.5 years to 21 years.

Furgal, 52, was arrested and charged with multiple criminal offenses in 2020, just two years into his term as governor of Khabarovsk, a prosperous region on the Pacific Ocean.

He denies all charges against him.

Prosecutors had requested a 23-year prison sentence for the popular ex-governor, who won the gubernatorial seat over a candidate from the ruling United Russia party in 2018.