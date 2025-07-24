Prosecutors Request Additional 4-Year Prison Sentence for Mother of Chechen Dissidents

Russian state prosecutors have requested an additional four-year prison sentence for Zarema Musaeva, the jailed mother of outspoken critics of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, the rights group Crew Against Torture said Thursday.

Musaeva, 55, is the mother of human rights activist Abubakar Yangulbaev and bloggers Ibragim and Baysangur Yangulbaev. She is currently serving a five-year prison sentence for alleged fraud and assault of a police officer.

In December, just three months before her expected parole date, a new criminal charge was pressed against her.

According to prosecutors, Musaeva, who suffers from diabetes, scratched the neck of a prison bailiff during a hospital visit. They claim she attacked the officer out of frustration with being shuttled between the prison where she is being held and a hospital where she receives medical treatment.

Musaeva denies the allegation. Her lawyer, Alexander Savin, has requested an acquittal, arguing that her guilt has not been proven and that the bailiff fabricated the incident.