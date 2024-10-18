Russian Governor Denies Cross-Border Incursion Into Belgorod Region

Authorities in southwestern Russia’s Belgorod region on Friday denied reports of Ukrainian troops launching an incursion into a village on the border with Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.

Open-source intelligence bloggers speculated earlier this week that Ukraine may have opened a “new axis” in the Belgorod region village of Zhuravlevka to cut off one of the Russian army’s supply lines amid fighting on the Ukrainian side of the border.

“Commenting on Zhuravlevka… I’d like to say it’s under the full control of our troops as of this day and this hour,” Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a video posted on Telegram, adding that “the situation there has been difficult since Feb. 22, 2022.”