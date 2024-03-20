2 Belgorod Civilians Killed in ‘Massive’ Border Shelling, Governor Says

Two civilians have been killed in a Ukrainian shelling attack on southwestern Russia’s Belgorod region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Wednesday as anti-Kremlin militias of Russian nationals threatened more cross-border incursions.

“The Graivoron district has been under massive shelling since early morning,” Gladkov wrote on the Telegram messaging app, referring to a Belgorod region district that lies on the Ukrainian border.

“Unfortunately, two men who were on the street at the time were killed,” Gladkov said, adding that two others were hospitalized with various injuries.

Militias of Russian volunteers fighting alongside the Ukrainian army have over the past week launched repeated incursions and engaged Russian border guards in heavy fighting in the Graivoron district.