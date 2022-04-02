Ukrainian Journalist Killed Near Kyiv

Ukraine on Saturday said photographer and documentary maker Maks Levin was found dead near the capital Kyiv after going missing two weeks ago and accused the Russian army of having killed him.

"He went missing in the conflict area on March 13 in the Kyiv region. His body was found near the village of Guta Mezhygirska on April 1," presidential aide Andriy Yermak said on Telegram.

Ukraine's General Prosecutor's Office confirmed Levin had been found dead and said he had been killed by Russian soldiers.

"According to preliminary information, unarmed Maxim Levin was killed by servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces with two shots from small fire arms," it said in a statement on Telegram.

"The occupiers killed a Ukrainian photojournalist."

It said Levin had "disappeared" in March, while covering the war with Russia.