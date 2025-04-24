Moscow Returns Body of Ukrainian Reporter Who Died in Russian Detention

Russian authorities have returned the body of a Ukrainian journalist who died under unclear circumstances while in Russian custody last fall, Ukraine’s Deputy Interior Minister Leonid Tymchenko said Thursday.

Victoria Roshchyna, 27, disappeared in August 2023 while reporting in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine. Her whereabouts remained unknown until Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed in April 2024 that she had been arrested.

Ukraine’s Prisoners of War Coordination Headquarters announced her death in October, citing a message from Russia’s Defense Ministry to her father indicating she died on Sept. 19.

“Her body was returned as part of the recent repatriation at the end of February this year. Her remains were identified through DNA testing,” Tymchenko told the Ukrainian news outlet Censor.net.