Ukrainian Reporter Died in Russian Detention, Kyiv Says

A Ukrainian journalist who was captured by Moscow while reporting from occupied east Ukraine has died in Russian detention, a Ukrainian official said Thursday.

Victoria Roshchyna, who would have turned 28 this month, disappeared in August last year after traveling to Russian-held east Ukraine for a report.

She remained missing until April 2024, when her father received a letter from Moscow's Defense Ministry saying she was being held in Russian detention, according to Ukraine's main journalist union.

The circumstances of her arrest were not made public and it was not clear where she was being held inside Russia.

"Unfortunately, information about Victoria's death has been confirmed," said Petro Yatsenko, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Prisoners of War Coordination Headquarters on Thursday.

"It is too early to talk about the circumstances of the death, we are working to establish them," he added.

Press rights group Reporters Without Borders said on social media it was "shocked" by Roshchyna's death and offered condolences to her relatives.