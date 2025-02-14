Russia and Ukraine Exchange More Than 800 Soldiers’ Bodies

Russia and Ukraine exchanged the remains of 802 fallen soldiers, officials from both countries said Friday.
Moscow received the bodies of 45 soldiers, Russian lawmaker Shamsail Saraliyev told the RBC news website. Kyiv, meanwhile, said the remains of 757 Ukrainian servicemen were returned.
Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said the soldiers had died fighting in the eastern Donetsk region, where some of the war’s fiercest battles have taken place.
Kyiv received the same number of bodies last month in one of the largest repatriations since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.
Friday’s exchange is the sixth since October involving 500 or more Ukrainian soldiers, underscoring the war’s heavy toll as it nears its third anniversary.
Prisoner swaps and the repatriation of soldiers’ bodies remain among the few ongoing areas of cooperation between Moscow and Kyiv.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.