Russia and Ukraine Exchange More Than 800 Soldiers’ Bodies

koordshtab.gov.ua

Russia and Ukraine exchanged the remains of 802 fallen soldiers, officials from both countries said Friday.

Moscow received the bodies of 45 soldiers, Russian lawmaker Shamsail Saraliyev told the RBC news website. Kyiv, meanwhile, said the remains of 757 Ukrainian servicemen were returned.

Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said the soldiers had died fighting in the eastern Donetsk region, where some of the war’s fiercest battles have taken place.

Kyiv received the same number of bodies last month in one of the largest repatriations since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.

Friday’s exchange is the sixth since October involving 500 or more Ukrainian soldiers, underscoring the war’s heavy toll as it nears its third anniversary.

Prisoner swaps and the repatriation of soldiers’ bodies remain among the few ongoing areas of cooperation between Moscow and Kyiv.

