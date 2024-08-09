Tycoon Deripaska Slams Russia’s Spending on ‘Mad’ Invasion of Ukraine

Western-sanctioned Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska repeated his calls for a Russian-Ukrainian ceasefire and slammed Moscow’s war spending in an interview with Japanese media published Thursday.

"If you want to stop the war, first you need to stop the fire," Deripaska told Japan’s The Nikkei daily, calling for an "immediate, unconditional ceasefire.”

The publication said Deripaska criticized Russia’s wartime defense spending, which the U.S. Defense Department estimates at $211 billion, and called Russia’s war in Ukraine “mad.”

Deripaska, a billionaire who is under British sanctions for his alleged ties to President Vladimir Putin, previously said that destroying Ukraine would be a “colossal mistake” and called for an immediate truce following the February 2022 invasion.